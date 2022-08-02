Record gas prices pump in record profits
BP raked in $8.5 billion in profits in the three months ending in June, and you can add that figure to the mountain of profits from other Western oil and gas companies. The position of substitute teacher has grown in prominence. High-tech companies in the U.S. are investing in China, and that raises a lot of questions.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant