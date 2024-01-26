My EconomyBreaking GroundShelf LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Record federal contract dollars for Native nation-owned firms
Jan 26, 2024

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
The revenue helps fund vital services for tribal citizens. Plus, IBM stock hits a ten-year high.

Segments From this episode

What does the indie film market look like in the wake of Hollywood strikes and a pandemic?

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 26, 2024
The Sundance Film Festival has seem some big buys, and renewed interest especially for the small screen.
A lot of indie filmmakers are making movies meant to be seen in theaters, but that market doesn't necessarily exist anymore at Sundance, says Variety film critic Peter Debruge.
Mat Hayward/Getty Images
IBM reports strong earnings for Q4 of 2023

by Henry Epp

The tech company cut nearly 4,000 jobs last year, and plans to cut more.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

