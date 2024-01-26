Record federal contract dollars for Native nation-owned firms
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The revenue helps fund vital services for tribal citizens. Plus, IBM stock hits a ten-year high.
Segments From this episode
What does the indie film market look like in the wake of Hollywood strikes and a pandemic?
The Sundance Film Festival has seem some big buys, and renewed interest especially for the small screen.
IBM reports strong earnings for Q4 of 2023
The tech company cut nearly 4,000 jobs last year, and plans to cut more.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Dylan Miettinen Associate Digital Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC