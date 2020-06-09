Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

It’s official: We’re in a recession
Jun 9, 2020

It's official: We're in a recession

The National Bureau of Economic Research says the U.S. in a recession. But smaller businesses are more optimistic than they were a month ago.  And, how the NFL is responding to protests for justice around the country.

COVID-19

It's official: We're in a recession

by Justin Ho
Jun 9, 2020
In the past, the National Bureau of Economic Research has watched an economic decline for longer before declaring a recession. But this is no ordinary contraction.
Shuttered stores in downtown Los Angeles in April.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
NFL admits it was wrong on player protests

by Andy Uhler
Jun 9, 2020
Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier," but he has not mentioned quarterback Colin Kaepernick by name.
“The protesters' reactions to these incidents reflect the pain, anger and frustration that so many of us feel," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said.
Maddie Meyer/Getty Images
1977 Ana Tijoux

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director