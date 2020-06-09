Jun 9, 2020
It’s official: We’re in a recession
The National Bureau of Economic Research says the U.S. in a recession. But smaller businesses are more optimistic than they were a month ago. And, how the NFL is responding to protests for justice around the country.
Stories From this episode
In the past, the National Bureau of Economic Research has watched an economic decline for longer before declaring a recession. But this is no ordinary contraction.
NFL admits it was wrong on player protests
Commissioner Roger Goodell says the league was "wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier," but he has not mentioned quarterback Colin Kaepernick by name.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director