Recession fears pause hiring for Big Tech companies
Jul 21, 2022

Recession fears pause hiring for Big Tech companies

The growing concerns about a recession are forcing many tech companies to re-evaluate staffing in a variety of ways. We speak to an epidemiologist about how the monkeypox outbreak is shining a light on still-existing health infrastructure issues.

Segments From this episode

Why its so hard to address the monkeypox outbreak

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Erika Soderstrom and Jarrett Dang
Jul 21, 2022
A key part of the problem is a lack adequate infrastructure and investment.
People wait in line to recieve the Monkeypox vaccine before the opening of a new mass vaccination site at the Bushwick Education Campus in Brooklyn on July 17, 2022, in New York City.
KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

