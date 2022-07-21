Recession fears pause hiring for Big Tech companies
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The growing concerns about a recession are forcing many tech companies to re-evaluate staffing in a variety of ways. We speak to an epidemiologist about how the monkeypox outbreak is shining a light on still-existing health infrastructure issues.
Segments From this episode
Why its so hard to address the monkeypox outbreak
A key part of the problem is a lack adequate infrastructure and investment.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant