Really shelling out for eggs
Jan 7, 2025

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
You may have noticed empty shelves at your grocery store’s egg counter recently. When there are eggs available, prices have shot up.

Segments From this episode

Cracking the case of pricey eggs

by Nova Safo

Nationally, egg prices spiked dramatically in late December to record highs, as demand increased during the holidays and supply struggled to keep up because of a bird flu outbreak, which has left the country with fewer egg-laying hens.

McDonald's nixes DEI goals

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

McDonald’s is the latest corporation to roll back some of its diversity initiatives. The company cited a “shifting legal landscape” in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling outlawing affirmative action considerations in college admission decisions.

With a U.S. dockworkers strike looming, a history of labor mobilizing in Liverpool

by James Graham and Naomi Rainey
Jan 7, 2025
One of Britain's longest running industrial disputes took place in northwest England in the 1990s. What's it's legacy?
A strong sense of solidarity at the Port of Liverpool, pictured above, led to a yearslong walkout in 1995.
Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

