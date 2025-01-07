Really shelling out for eggs
You may have noticed empty shelves at your grocery store’s egg counter recently. When there are eggs available, prices have shot up.
Nationally, egg prices spiked dramatically in late December to record highs, as demand increased during the holidays and supply struggled to keep up because of a bird flu outbreak, which has left the country with fewer egg-laying hens.
McDonald's nixes DEI goals
McDonald’s is the latest corporation to roll back some of its diversity initiatives. The company cited a “shifting legal landscape” in the wake of a Supreme Court ruling outlawing affirmative action considerations in college admission decisions.
With a U.S. dockworkers strike looming, a history of labor mobilizing in Liverpool
One of Britain's longest running industrial disputes took place in northwest England in the 1990s. What's it's legacy?
