Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
RCEP is the world’s largest trade deal you’ve never really heard about
Dec 28, 2021

RCEP is the world’s largest trade deal you’ve never really heard about

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
From the BBC World Service: Asia will be the world's largest trading bloc as RCEP comes into effect. Global shipping companies made billions in profit due to pandemic disruptions.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:18 AM PST
7:36
2:20 AM PST
4:31
2:51 AM PST
1:50
4:04 PM PST
26:45
Dec 21, 2021
35:02
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Omicron creates uncertainty for women's labor participation rate
Omicron creates uncertainty for women's labor participation rate
Virtual conferences significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions
A Warmer World
Virtual conferences significantly cut greenhouse gas emissions
Many states and cities to raise minimum wage in the New Year
Many states and cities to raise minimum wage in the New Year
Where is consumer spending headed with omicron in the picture?
Where is consumer spending headed with omicron in the picture?