Rates are on their way down. What’s that mean for you?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Now that the Federal Reserve has started to cut interest rates, are we headed back to a world of cheap money?
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
The ripple effects of this rate cut
While the cost of borrowing for things like car loans, credit cards and personal loans should be dropping soon, the Fed’s rate cut was already baked into mortgages. We’ll hear more.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC