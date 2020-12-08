How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

The cost of income inequality
Dec 8, 2020

The cost of income inequality

A new study from the RAND Corporation presents striking data that shows income inequality has cost the bottom 90% of workers about $2.5 trillion. And, negotiations on a $908 billion coronavirus relief bill appear stalled Tuesday morning.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
