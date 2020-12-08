Dec 8, 2020
The cost of income inequality
A new study from the RAND Corporation presents striking data that shows income inequality has cost the bottom 90% of workers about $2.5 trillion. And, negotiations on a $908 billion coronavirus relief bill appear stalled Tuesday morning.
New RAND study quantifies cost of rising U.S. inequality
