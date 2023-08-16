My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Ralph Lauren under investigation in Canada
Aug 16, 2023

Ralph Lauren under investigation in Canada

From the BBC World Service: Canada's corporate ethics watchdog is investigating the local unit of the fashion retailer, Ralph Lauren, over accusations it used forced labour from China's Uyghur minority in its supply chain. A year ago, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into U.S. law; but America’s first serious attempt to tackle the climate crisis has ruffled European feathers. And we look at why Barcelona is a victim of its own success, with the sheer volume of tourists creating problems.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

