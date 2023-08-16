Ralph Lauren under investigation in Canada
From the BBC World Service: Canada's corporate ethics watchdog is investigating the local unit of the fashion retailer, Ralph Lauren, over accusations it used forced labour from China's Uyghur minority in its supply chain. A year ago, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into U.S. law; but America’s first serious attempt to tackle the climate crisis has ruffled European feathers. And we look at why Barcelona is a victim of its own success, with the sheer volume of tourists creating problems.
