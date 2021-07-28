Quarantine-free travel to England may soon be possible for Americans
From the BBC World Service: The UK government is meeting on Wednesday to discuss options for loosening travel restrictions on double-vaccinated American travellers to England. Plus, a look at how a change of power in Tanzania has led to a dramatically different policy on pandemic preparedness.
