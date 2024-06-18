Bytes: Week in ReviewJobs IRLDecoding DemocracyI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Putin heads to Pyongyang
Jun 18, 2024

Putin heads to Pyongyang

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Photo by STRSERGEI ILYIN/KCNA VIA KNS/POOL/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Russia's Vladimir Putin is visiting North Korea and its leader Kim Jong Un for the first time in 24 years, as the pair look to deepen their relationship in the face of international isolation.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC
Lis Mahy Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:48 AM PDT
6:34
4:10 AM PDT
11:11
5:15 PM PDT
14:35
4:07 PM PDT
27:53
2:59 PM PDT
1:05
Jun 7, 2024
2:00
May 28, 2024
28:14
Campaign donors hope money makes the difference in hotly contested states
Election 2024
Campaign donors hope money makes the difference in hotly contested states
The disappearance — and reimagination — of the gay bar
Marketplace Morning Report
The disappearance — and reimagination — of the gay bar
What’s in a name? How neighborhood rebrands can grease the wheels of gentrification
What’s in a name? How neighborhood rebrands can grease the wheels of gentrification
How Georgia is training workers to make EVs at Hyundai's massive Metaplant
Jobs IRL
How Georgia is training workers to make EVs at Hyundai's massive Metaplant