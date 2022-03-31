Putin: For gas, it’s rubles or nothing
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The Russian president said he has signed a decree that will force foreign buyers of his country's natural gas to pay in rubles. Starting Friday, Vladimir Putin says pay in rubles – or contracts will be halted. Diane Swonk helps us dig into the latest data that shows a key inflation measure the Fed watches reach a 40-year high. The Securities and Exchange Commission is proposing new rules on the firms known as SPACs, or special-purpose acquisition companies. They raise money and buy out a startups to take them public.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer