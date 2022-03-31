Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Putin: For gas, it’s rubles or nothing
Mar 31, 2022

Putin: For gas, it’s rubles or nothing

The Russian president said he has signed a decree that will force foreign buyers of his country's natural gas to pay in rubles. Starting Friday, Vladimir Putin says pay in rubles – or contracts will be halted. Diane Swonk helps us dig into the latest data that shows a key inflation measure the Fed watches reach a 40-year high. The Securities and Exchange Commission is proposing new rules on the firms known as SPACs, or special-purpose acquisition companies. They raise money and buy out a startups to take them public.

