The latest on opioid epidemic settlement money
Mar 16, 2021

The latest on opioid epidemic settlement money

Purdue Pharma, the maker of OxyContin, has an offer to settle thousands of lawsuits brought by states and others. Plus, grants to enhance vaccine distribution with special attention to underserved populations, including Native Americans. And, Biden's pick to oversee the latest federal COVID relief rollout.

Segments From this episode

Purdue Pharma files bankruptcy plan that would require the company’s Sackler family owners to contribute nearly $4.3 billion to opioid epidemic settlement

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Relief for Native Americans will go beyond expanded vaccine distribution

by Jasmine Garsd
Mar 16, 2021
Tribal governments were already making a successful push to vaccinate people, but these resources will help with even more.
When it comes to vaccinations, several Native American communities across the country have successfully sprung into action, including the Navajo Nation.
Mark Ralston/AFP via Getty Images
Biden chooses economist Gene Sperling to oversee implementation of $1.9 trillion COVID relief package

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
