Protests in Poland over new law which could silence a U.S.-owned TV station
Dec 20, 2021

From the BBC World Service: Protests broke out in more than 100 towns and cities across Poland over the weekend. A controversial bill which the U.S. and European Union say will restrict media freedom was unexpectedly passed by parliament Friday. Plus, mounting uncertainty sends global stock markets on the decline. And, voters in Chile hope their youngest-ever president-elect will help unify the country.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

