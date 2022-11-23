Protests again at world’s largest iPhone factory
From the BBC World Service: Workers at the world's largest iPhone factory in China have staged violent demonstrations to demand better conditions amid strict COVID regulations. Indonesia's government has vowed to help with the cost to rebuild about 20,000 homes damaged by a devastating earthquake. The U.K.'s Supreme Court has ruled that the Scottish government does not have power to ask its voters whether the country should break away from the U.K.
