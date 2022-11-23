How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Protests again at world’s largest iPhone factory
Nov 23, 2022

Protests again at world's largest iPhone factory

From the BBC World Service: Workers at the world's largest iPhone factory in China have staged violent demonstrations to demand better conditions amid strict COVID regulations. Indonesia's government has vowed to help with the cost to rebuild about 20,000 homes damaged by a devastating earthquake. The U.K.'s Supreme Court has ruled that the Scottish government does not have power to ask its voters whether the country should break away from the U.K.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

