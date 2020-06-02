COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Leadership lessons from France’s yellow vest protests
Jun 2, 2020

Leadership lessons from France’s yellow vest protests

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We explore the role of leadership in achieving lasting change. Yemen needs billions in a fundraising drive to stop the world's biggest aid operation from going broke. Argentina faces another sovereign debt deadline.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

Thanks to our
Marketplace Investors!

Your support keeps us going strong, even through
tough times.

you make a difference