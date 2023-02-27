Productivity has been on a decline, but we can fix it
Worker productivity has been on the downswing for the better part of the last decade and a half, a new report from the McKinsey Global Institute finds. The good news for the economy, according to McKinsey Director Olivia White, is that there are ways that trend can be reversed. With the economic storm clouds seemingly being pushed back for now, we check in with Julia Coronado, president of the National Association of Business Economics, about what the organization's recent survey of economists says about attitudes toward the economy. And, federal regulators have warned banks about the risks of investing in crypto.
Segments From this episode
A more productive U.S. economy could unlock $10 trillion
Higher productivity could drive up wages, temper inflation and aid the energy transition, the McKinsey Global Institute finds.
A collective *shrug* about recession odds
Julia Coronado, head of the National Association of Business Economics, takes us through the organization's latest survey.
Federal regulators issue warnings to banks about crypto
Marketplace's Kimberly Adams reports.
