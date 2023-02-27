A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Productivity has been on a decline, but we can fix it
Feb 27, 2023

Caiaimage/Paul Bradbury/Getty Images
Worker productivity has been on the downswing for the better part of the last decade and a half, a new report from the McKinsey Global Institute finds. The good news for the economy, according to McKinsey Director Olivia White, is that there are ways that trend can be reversed. With the economic storm clouds seemingly being pushed back for now, we check in with Julia Coronado, president of the National Association of Business Economics, about what the organization's recent survey of economists says about attitudes toward the economy. And, federal regulators have warned banks about the risks of investing in crypto. 

Segments From this episode

A more productive U.S. economy could unlock $10 trillion

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Feb 27, 2023
Higher productivity could drive up wages, temper inflation and aid the energy transition, the McKinsey Global Institute finds.
Jean-Sebastien Evrard/AFP via Getty Images
A collective *shrug* about recession odds

Julia Coronado, head of the National Association of Business Economics, takes us through the organization's latest survey.
Federal regulators issue warnings to banks about crypto

Marketplace's Kimberly Adams reports.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

