Economy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Million BazillionMake Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
It’s an unusual recession — are those hints of inflation?
Aug 11, 2020

It’s an unusual recession — are those hints of inflation?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
U.S. wholesale prices shot up an unexpected 0.6% in July. Plus, the latest in the battle over the gig economy. And, Saul Griffith outlines a plan to create jobs by taking carbon out of the U.S. economy.

Segments From this episode

Uber and Lyft have to classify drivers as employees, California judge orders

by David Brancaccio , Kristin Schwab and Alex Schroeder
Aug 11, 2020
The ride-hailing companies now have 10 days to appeal the ruling.
Uber and Lyft have continued to put their drivers down as independent contractors, even after a new law mandating against that practice took effect.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, sees biggest jump since 2018

David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
Reimagining the Economy

Decarbonization can fix the jobs crisis and the climate crisis, scientist says

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Aug 11, 2020
Saul Griffith is the co-author of a new report that outlines a plan to reduce U.S. dependence on fossil fuels while creating millions of jobs.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Will the $400 in extra unemployment benefits actually reach people?
COVID-19
Will the $400 in extra unemployment benefits actually reach people?
"We don't waste fellowships on women": Microbiologist Rita Colwell on sexism in academia
Shelf Life
"We don't waste fellowships on women": Microbiologist Rita Colwell on sexism in academia
Ads are there for a reason — to sell you stuff
Million Bazillion
Ads are there for a reason — to sell you stuff
What is CPI, and what exactly does it measure?
What is CPI, and what exactly does it measure?