Aug 11, 2020
It’s an unusual recession — are those hints of inflation?
U.S. wholesale prices shot up an unexpected 0.6% in July. Plus, the latest in the battle over the gig economy. And, Saul Griffith outlines a plan to create jobs by taking carbon out of the U.S. economy.
Segments From this episode
Uber and Lyft have to classify drivers as employees, California judge orders
The ride-hailing companies now have 10 days to appeal the ruling.
The producer price index, which measures inflation before it reaches consumers, sees biggest jump since 2018
David Kelly, chief global strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management, has more.
Decarbonization can fix the jobs crisis and the climate crisis, scientist says
Saul Griffith is the co-author of a new report that outlines a plan to reduce U.S. dependence on fossil fuels while creating millions of jobs.
