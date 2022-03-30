Private payroll data shows job market strength in the face of inflation
Susan Schmidt of Aviva Investors dives into the latest data from private payroll processing firm ADP with us. A report from the NAACP and the Kapor Center reveals a lack of diversity in several facets of the tech industry. Where can homeless people go after they have to stay at a hospital? Medical respite centers that are starting to emerge all over the country could provide the answer.
Medical respite provides a place for unhoused people to land after a hospital stay
A growing number of new facilities around the country are designed to give people experiencing homelessness a place to recover after they’ve been discharged from the hospital.
