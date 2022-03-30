Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Private payroll data shows job market strength in the face of inflation
Mar 30, 2022

Private payroll data shows job market strength in the face of inflation

Susan Schmidt of Aviva Investors dives into the latest data from private payroll processing firm ADP with us. A report from the NAACP and the Kapor Center reveals a lack of diversity in several facets of the tech industry. Where can homeless people go after they have to stay at a hospital? Medical respite centers that are starting to emerge all over the country could provide the answer.

Medical respite provides a place for unhoused people to land after a hospital stay

by Dan Kraker
Mar 30, 2022
A growing number of new facilities around the country are designed to give people experiencing homelessness a place to recover after they’ve been discharged from the hospital.
Kate Bradley, left, and Kelly Wallin are two live-in volunteers at the Bob Tavani House for Medical Respite in Duluth, Minnesota. Medical respite homes attempt to fill a gap in health care that people experiencing homelessness face across the country.
Dan Kraker
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

