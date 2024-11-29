Tricks of the TradeTrump's Second TermMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Prices might be coming down today, but keep your guard up
Nov 29, 2024

Prices might be coming down today, but keep your guard up

ChayTee via Getty Images
From fake delivery texts to ads for nonexistent products, now is the time to be especially careful when holiday deals looks too good to be true.

Segments From this episode

Online holiday shopping brings wide variety of scams as well as goods

by Kimberly Adams
Nov 29, 2024
The season offers swindlers many opportunities to lure trusting shoppers. But there are ways to protect yourself.
According to the AARP, about 82% of consumers have been the target or victim of a scam in the last year.
Gabriel Pevide via Getty Images
Skills Gap

More and more podcasters are doing video. The change is big

by Hauwa Otori
Nov 29, 2024
Independent podcasters now often do video, and try to become influencers.
One study found that podcasters are not relying solely on their voices anymore. Now, they are full-blown content creators.
mixetto via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

