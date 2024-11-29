Prices might be coming down today, but keep your guard up
From fake delivery texts to ads for nonexistent products, now is the time to be especially careful when holiday deals looks too good to be true.
Online holiday shopping brings wide variety of scams as well as goods
The season offers swindlers many opportunities to lure trusting shoppers. But there are ways to protect yourself.
More and more podcasters are doing video. The change is big
Independent podcasters now often do video, and try to become influencers.
