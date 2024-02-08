National DebtBreaking GroundMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...

Prices fall in China
Feb 8, 2024

Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: China’s consumer price index fell by 0.8% YoY in January, marking a fourth consecutive monthly decline.

From the BBC World Service… Consumer prices have seen their steepest fall since 2009, adding to deflation woes. China’s consumer price index (CPI) fell by 0.8% year on year in January, marking a fourth consecutive monthly decline. In Pakistan, millions are heading to the polls to vote in a new government and the economy is dominating, with high inflation and the cost of natural disasters like floods and landslides taking their toll. Thousands of workers in South-east Asia are being forced to work in conditions so hot that their lives are being put at risk, according to a UK research. The study of workers in Cambodia’s garment and brick industries, highlights the risks climate change will pose to those already struggling in hot countries.

