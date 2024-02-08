Prices fall in China

Correction

From the BBC World Service… Consumer prices have seen their steepest fall since 2009, adding to deflation woes. China’s consumer price index (CPI) fell by 0.8% year on year in January, marking a fourth consecutive monthly decline. In Pakistan, millions are heading to the polls to vote in a new government and the economy is dominating, with high inflation and the cost of natural disasters like floods and landslides taking their toll. Thousands of workers in South-east Asia are being forced to work in conditions so hot that their lives are being put at risk, according to a UK research. The study of workers in Cambodia’s garment and brick industries, highlights the risks climate change will pose to those already struggling in hot countries.