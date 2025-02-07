Presidential power over independent agencies
President Trump's firings of dozens of government officials have raised questions about whether those moves are legal.
Segments From this episode
President Trump has fired multiple government officials. Can he?
Trump has fired EEOC and NLRB officials. Some believe it's firmly within the president's power. Others say that's not the case.
To fee or not to fee?
The latest on the Trump administration’s focus on the Panama Canal has Secretary of State Marco Rubio walking back clams that there’s an agreement in place, which would allow U.S. government vessels to transit through the canal without paying fees.
Like GE before it, Honeywell will spin off its aerospace unit to meet soaring demand
Because of backlogs at Boeing and Airbus — and the older fleets airlines are flying as a result — the sky could be the limit for the new company.
