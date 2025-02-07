Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Starting a monthly donation to Marketplace today keeps fact-based reporting freely available to everyone. Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Presidential power over independent agencies
Feb 7, 2025

Presidential power over independent agencies

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
President Trump's firings of dozens of government officials have raised questions about whether those moves are legal.

Segments From this episode

Trump's Second Term

President Trump has fired multiple government officials. Can he?

by Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Feb 7, 2025
Trump has fired EEOC and NLRB officials. Some believe it's firmly within the president's power. Others say that's not the case.
Trump's firings could pave the way for a court battle that has the potential to expand presidential authority.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

To fee or not to fee?

by Nova Safo
The latest on the Trump administration’s focus on the Panama Canal has Secretary of State Marco Rubio walking back clams that there’s an agreement in place, which would allow U.S. government vessels to transit through the canal without paying fees.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

Like GE before it, Honeywell will spin off its aerospace unit to meet soaring demand

by Daniel Ackerman
Feb 7, 2025
Because of backlogs at Boeing and Airbus — and the older fleets airlines are flying as a result — the sky could be the limit for the new company.
John Keeble/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

8:18 AM PST
7:26
3:07 AM PST
14:31
Feb 6, 2025
26:04
Feb 6, 2025
11:50
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
U.S. nonprofits still reeling from federal funding freeze
Trump's Second Term
U.S. nonprofits still reeling from federal funding freeze
Protesters rally in support of USAID as Trump administration shuts it down
Trump's Second Term
Protesters rally in support of USAID as Trump administration shuts it down
What you should know about the Chinese start-up DeepSeek 
What you should know about the Chinese start-up DeepSeek 
Is the way Trump and Musk are running the economy even legal?
Trump's Second Term
Is the way Trump and Musk are running the economy even legal?