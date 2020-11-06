Nov 6, 2020
Still no result, and the global stock market rally is losing steam
So is it just about politics or are pandemic concerns resurfacing? Plus, worries over COVID-19 will see Denmark cull its mink population. A mutated virus strain can pass from the animal to humans.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director