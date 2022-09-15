President Xi to meet President Putin

From the BBC World Service: As Russian President Putin suffers setbacks in his war in Ukraine, he heads to central Asia for an in-person meeting with China's president, Xi Jinping. The U.K. is considering removing the cap on bankers' bonuses. A Pakistan and United Nations appeal for funding to help flood victims has raised just a quarter of its $160 million goal. People in Lebanon have been holding up banks to get access to their own cash.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant