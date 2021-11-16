President Biden’s video call with China’s leader included some talk of trade
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: Presidents Biden and Xi spoke for more than three hours in frank and direct discussions, which yielded some progress, though no specific breakthroughs. Plus, unemployment in the U.K. fell more than expected in October, while job vacancies hit a fresh record high. And, a diamond mining project in India has set off a debate about conservation and jobs for local people.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director