Presence of COVID still lingers over the economy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Recent polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation finds that in spite of relaxed mask mandates and much lower number of daily cases, many Americans still perceive they and their loved ones are at risk from COVID – and that affects how the consumer economy is recovering. As Major League Baseball's opening day gets underway, we take a quick look at how the game's stable of younger players became a facet in the labor dispute that threatened the season.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer