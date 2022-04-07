Russia-Ukraine WarCrypto and the EnvironmentMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Presence of COVID still lingers over the economy
Apr 7, 2022

Presence of COVID still lingers over the economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Recent polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation finds that in spite of relaxed mask mandates and much lower number of daily cases, many Americans still perceive they and their loved ones are at risk from COVID – and that affects how the consumer economy is recovering. As Major League Baseball's opening day gets underway, we take a quick look at how the game's stable of younger players became a facet in the labor dispute that threatened the season.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:37 AM PDT
7:26
2:41 AM PDT
7:18
7:39 AM PDT
1:50
5:47 PM PDT
16:30
Apr 6, 2022
27:58
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
How "detention" is punishing truck drivers and supply chains
How "detention" is punishing truck drivers and supply chains
Why companies repurchase their own shares
Why companies repurchase their own shares
Biden wants minerals for electric vehicles mined in the U.S.
Biden wants minerals for electric vehicles mined in the U.S.
Amazon union showcases the power of grassroots labor organizing, professor says
Amazon union showcases the power of grassroots labor organizing, professor says