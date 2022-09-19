Prepare for even higher interest rates
The Fed will most likely raise interest rates during its two-day meeting, which begins tomorrow. Here to discuss that with us is Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives. The BBC checks in with news from the Queen's funeral in London. A hurricane has once again left much of Puerto Rico without power.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant