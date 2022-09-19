Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Prepare for even higher interest rates
Sep 19, 2022

Prepare for even higher interest rates

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The Fed will most likely raise interest rates during its two-day meeting, which begins tomorrow. Here to discuss that with us is Julia Coronado of MacroPolicy Perspectives. The BBC checks in with news from the Queen's funeral in London. A hurricane has once again left much of Puerto Rico without power.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:55 AM PDT
7:57
2:47 AM PDT
3:56
7:55 AM PDT
1:50
Sep 16, 2022
21:25
Sep 16, 2022
26:49
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Aug 9, 2022
24:46
The buzz behind TikTok's viral beekeeping and bee removal business
My Economy
The buzz behind TikTok's viral beekeeping and bee removal business
FedEx says shipping volume is down. That's a bad sign for the global economy.
FedEx says shipping volume is down. That's a bad sign for the global economy.
Why has it taken so long for savings account interest rates to start rising?
Why has it taken so long for savings account interest rates to start rising?
Unprecedented toxic algal bloom kills thousands of fish across the San Francisco Bay
Unprecedented toxic algal bloom kills thousands of fish across the San Francisco Bay