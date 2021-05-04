Yesterday Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell shared some new data that confirms "those least able to bear the burden have been the hardest hit" by the economic downturn. Plus, Lyft and Uber leave behind plans for self-driving cars for now. And, a growing number of Republican-led states have passed legislation this year to restrict the rights of transgender people. In the past, state laws targeting LGBTQ rights have been met with boycotts, and eventually failed. The economic response this time has been more muted so far.