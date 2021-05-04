May 4, 2021
More evidence of an uneven economic recovery
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Yesterday Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell shared some new data that confirms "those least able to bear the burden have been the hardest hit" by the economic downturn. Plus, Lyft and Uber leave behind plans for self-driving cars for now. And, a growing number of Republican-led states have passed legislation this year to restrict the rights of transgender people. In the past, state laws targeting LGBTQ rights have been met with boycotts, and eventually failed. The economic response this time has been more muted so far.
Segments From this episode
Powell sees need to help most vulnerable in uneven recovery
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Lyft, Uber back away from autonomous cars
Lyft announced last week it was selling its self-driving car unit to Toyota, and Uber sold its self-driving business in December.
States passing anti-transgender laws could face economic backlash
The corporate response so far has been muted.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director