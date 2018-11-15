DownloadDownload

Pound falls in aftermath of Brexit resignations

November 15, 2018

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service... Several members of the U.K.'s government have resigned the day after a long-awaited draft outlining Britain's withdrawal from the European Union was agreed upon by Prime Minister Theresa May and Brussels. The news dampened British business and the value of the pound. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks exclusively to us at the ASEAN summit in Singapore about the importance of free trade between countries as a trade spat continues between two of the world's biggest economies: the U.S. and China. And we could see growing instability in how much we pay for our food, according to a new report. Today's show is sponsored by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

