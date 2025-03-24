Tricks of the TradeTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Possible tariff delays and the stock market
Mar 24, 2025

Possible tariff delays and the stock market

Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
Investors are more upbeat today after some outlets are reporting that certain industries won't get hit with import taxes next week.

Segments From this episode

Markets and diluted tariffs

by David Brancaccio

The mood of stock investors turned more upbeat today after The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News each had sources saying some industries won’t get hit with import taxes next week, as previously advertised by President Donald Trump. We’ll discuss with economist Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives.

A down day for Roundup

by Nova Safo

A jury has awarded $2 billion in a lawsuit claiming the weedkiller Roundup causes cancer. The award is the third billion-dollar civil verdict against Monsanto. Its parent company Bayer is promising to — once again — appeal.

Trade War 2.0

Mexico cracks down on smuggled goods from China — or tries to

by Ted Siefer
Mar 24, 2025
With trade U.S. agreements in the balance, Mexican authorities make a show of stemming the flow of illegal imports.
Vendors in the Tepito section of Mexico City’s historic center.
Ted Siefer
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

