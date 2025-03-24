Possible tariff delays and the stock market
Investors are more upbeat today after some outlets are reporting that certain industries won't get hit with import taxes next week.
Markets and diluted tariffs
The mood of stock investors turned more upbeat today after The Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News each had sources saying some industries won’t get hit with import taxes next week, as previously advertised by President Donald Trump. We’ll discuss with economist Julia Coronado, founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives.
A down day for Roundup
A jury has awarded $2 billion in a lawsuit claiming the weedkiller Roundup causes cancer. The award is the third billion-dollar civil verdict against Monsanto. Its parent company Bayer is promising to — once again — appeal.
Mexico cracks down on smuggled goods from China — or tries to
With trade U.S. agreements in the balance, Mexican authorities make a show of stemming the flow of illegal imports.
