Portugal’s clean energy solution? Sun, sea and…floating solar panels
From the BBC World Service: A new report by the International Energy Agency says global carbon dioxide emissions rose to a record high last year, but new technology — including sea-floating solar panels in Portugal — have helped slow it; BBC reporter Paul Carter has been to see them up close. Plus with a new president-elect in place, BBC's Bisi Adebayo reports on the brain drain of young talent leaving Nigeria.
