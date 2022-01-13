Poll numbers show there’s now a shortage of … hope?
Also today: Oil well drilling has picked up in the Permian Basin in Texas, but filling jobs for oil field work has proven to be a challenge. Medicare is challenging the FDA's approval of Aduhelm, an Alzheimer's drug.
Medicare proposes limiting coverage of controversial Alzheimer's drug
Government insurer won't cover Aduhelm's $28,000-a-year price tag except for clinical trials.
How do Americans feel about the economy? Not very hopeful, poll finds.
Rising prices for things like food and gas was a key worry for respondents, along with concerns about COVID and political power.
