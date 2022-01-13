Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Poll numbers show there’s now a shortage of … hope?
Jan 13, 2022

Also today: Oil well drilling has picked up in the Permian Basin in Texas, but filling jobs for oil field work has proven to be a challenge. Medicare is challenging the FDA's approval of Aduhelm, an Alzheimer's drug.

Medicare proposes limiting coverage of controversial Alzheimer's drug

by Lily Jamali
Jan 13, 2022
Government insurer won't cover Aduhelm's $28,000-a-year price tag except for clinical trials.
A sign for biotechnology company, Biogen, Inc. is seen on a building in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
DOMINICK REUTER/AFP via Getty Images
How do Americans feel about the economy? Not very hopeful, poll finds.

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Meredith Garretson
Jan 13, 2022
Rising prices for things like food and gas was a key worry for respondents, along with concerns about COVID and political power.
Rising prices for things like food and gas were key worries mentioned by poll respondents.
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

