Los Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
📆 Investor Exclusive Event: What's the deal with the national debt? Details
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Political risk can be economic risk, too
Jan 10, 2025

Political risk can be economic risk, too

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Pedro Pardo/AFP via Getty Images
We'll unpack the risks for the global economy in the year ahead. Also, we'll get a preview of today's jobs report.

Segments From this episode

A jobs day lookahead

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer

We’ll get the big hiring and unemployment reports in about an hour and a half. The employment picture has been a bit blurry, and economists are hoping for more clarity from the December data.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

What's going on with the U.K. bond market?

by Leanna Byrne

A big selloff in the British bond market has driven interest rates to their highest in about a quarter century. This is a teachable moment beyond Britain about limits to how much government’s can borrow.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

How politics could derail the world economy in 2025

by David Brancaccio and Alex Schroeder
Jan 10, 2025
Ian Bremmer of the Eurasia Group says a volatile Mideast, Russian disruption and a strained U.S.-China relationship could all prove harmful.
Donald Trump is expected to impose tariffs on not only Chinese goods, but those from other countries. Ian Bremmer of Eurasia Group discusses international economic tensions.
cbarnesphotography/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer
Nic Perez Director/Producer
Dylan Miettinen Digital Producer
John Bruington Media Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Brian Allison Technical Director
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Naomi Rainey Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:57 AM PST
7:14
3:05 AM PST
12:32
4:30 PM PST
26:36
Jan 7, 2025
31:25
Dec 18, 2024
32:19
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
California grapples with the cost of a year-round fire season
Los Angeles Wildfires
California grapples with the cost of a year-round fire season
President Jimmy Carter's economic plea to the American people
President Jimmy Carter's economic plea to the American people
Cities can't be made fireproof, but they can be made fire-resilient
Los Angeles Wildfires
Cities can't be made fireproof, but they can be made fire-resilient
As Supreme Court ponders fate of TikTok, ByteDance has a backup plan
As Supreme Court ponders fate of TikTok, ByteDance has a backup plan