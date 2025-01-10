Political risk can be economic risk, too
We'll unpack the risks for the global economy in the year ahead. Also, we'll get a preview of today's jobs report.
A jobs day lookahead
We’ll get the big hiring and unemployment reports in about an hour and a half. The employment picture has been a bit blurry, and economists are hoping for more clarity from the December data.
What's going on with the U.K. bond market?
A big selloff in the British bond market has driven interest rates to their highest in about a quarter century. This is a teachable moment beyond Britain about limits to how much government’s can borrow.
How politics could derail the world economy in 2025
Ian Bremmer of the Eurasia Group says a volatile Mideast, Russian disruption and a strained U.S.-China relationship could all prove harmful.
