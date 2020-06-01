COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

Very incomplete data on police use of force nationwide
Jun 1, 2020

Fewer than half of law enforcement officers in the U.S. are participating in the FBI's use-of-force database. How insurance companies can be a driver of better policing. Chinese officials accuse the Trump administration of hypocrisy when it comes to protests.

Stories From this episode

FBI says new data on police use of force is coming this summer

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 1, 2020
The FBI also says that just over 40% of law enforcement officers are contributing to the National Use-of-Force Data Collection.
The participation of law enforcement agencies in this program, to track when officers use lethal force or seriously injure someone, is voluntary.
Ricardo Arduengo/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

What's the Use? Mac Miller

