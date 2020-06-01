Jun 1, 2020
Very incomplete data on police use of force nationwide
Fewer than half of law enforcement officers in the U.S. are participating in the FBI's use-of-force database. How insurance companies can be a driver of better policing. Chinese officials accuse the Trump administration of hypocrisy when it comes to protests.
Stories From this episode
FBI says new data on police use of force is coming this summer
The FBI also says that just over 40% of law enforcement officers are contributing to the National Use-of-Force Data Collection.
