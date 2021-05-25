May 25, 2021
Revisiting the costs of policing 1 year since George Floyd’s murder
There's legislation in Congress to change policing in the U.S., but it will not come today. We consult Marc Morial, the president and CEO of the National Urban League. Also, a look at the current reading on consumer confidence. There are indications that some folks are ready to go on a spending spree.
Segments From this episode
Why police reform advocates want Congress to end qualified immunity
"There's a padlock on the front door of the federal courthouse for victims of police brutality," said Marc Morial of the National Urban League.
Many ready to splurge as consumer confidence builds up
Two-thirds of consumers are still hesitant to regularly venture out of their homes, but that doesn't mean they won't be spending.
