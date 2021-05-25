Back to BusinessThis Is UncomfortableI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Revisiting the costs of policing 1 year since George Floyd’s murder
May 25, 2021

Revisiting the costs of policing 1 year since George Floyd’s murder

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
There's legislation in Congress to change policing in the U.S., but it will not come today. We consult Marc Morial, the president and CEO of the National Urban League. Also, a look at the current reading on consumer confidence. There are indications that some folks are ready to go on a spending spree.

Segments From this episode

Race and Economy

Why police reform advocates want Congress to end qualified immunity

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
May 25, 2021
"There's a padlock on the front door of the federal courthouse for victims of police brutality," said Marc Morial of the National Urban League.
"There's a padlock on the front door of the federal courthouse for victims of police brutality," said Marc Morial of the National Urban League
Kerem Yucel/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Many ready to splurge as consumer confidence builds up

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
May 25, 2021
Two-thirds of consumers are still hesitant to regularly venture out of their homes, but that doesn't mean they won't be spending.
Thirty percent of those surveyed say they’ll spend more money on travel and dining.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Real Chemistry One3

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Who's following up on corporate pledges of diversity?
Who's following up on corporate pledges of diversity?
Are vaccinations getting people to spend? Maybe not yet.
Are vaccinations getting people to spend? Maybe not yet.

Help us do the numbers.
Support news you rely on from voices you trust.

Donate today
A year later, how are corporations doing on promises they made to fight for racial justice?
Race and Economy
A year later, how are corporations doing on promises they made to fight for racial justice?