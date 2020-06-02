Jun 2, 2020
How implicit bias training falls short
Researchers say police departments aren’t looking at how implicit bias training affects officer behavior. Facebook employees stage a virtual walkout. China gets into the GPS satellite game with implications for phone users everywhere.
Stories From this episode
Implicit bias training for police officers is big business
But does the training change behaviors? Some researchers say it's hard to measure effectiveness.
Facebook employees stage virtual protest over inaction on posts from Trump
CEO Mark Zuckerberg opted not to moderate a comment from Trump that Twitter flagged for glorifying violence.
China set to complete its BeiDou satellite network, rival to GPS
The Asian giant will soon launch the last location-tracking satellite for a system that has economic, communications and military applications.
