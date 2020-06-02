COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

How implicit bias training falls short
Jun 2, 2020

How implicit bias training falls short

Researchers say police departments aren’t looking at how implicit bias training affects officer behavior. Facebook employees stage a virtual walkout. China gets into the GPS satellite game with implications for phone users everywhere.

Workplace Culture

Implicit bias training for police officers is big business

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 2, 2020
But does the training change behaviors? Some researchers say it's hard to measure effectiveness.
While research has shown improvements with some techniques, there aren’t really any standards for bias training.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Facebook employees stage virtual protest over inaction on posts from Trump

by Molly Wood
Jun 2, 2020
CEO Mark Zuckerberg opted not to moderate a comment from Trump that Twitter flagged for glorifying violence.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
China set to complete its BeiDou satellite network, rival to GPS

by Scott Tong
Jun 2, 2020
The Asian giant will soon launch the last location-tracking satellite for a system that has economic, communications and military applications.
A satellite orbits Earth. China's network will have broad applications in the future.
NASA/Newsmakers
Music from the episode

Chromakey Dreamcoat Boards of Canada

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director

you make a difference