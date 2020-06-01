COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra Credit

The costs of policing, and of police brutality
Jun 1, 2020

Amid protests across the country over the killing of George Floyd, a call to make payouts to victims of police misconduct much more transparent to the public. And, some company leaders are acknowledging the injustice driving protests.

