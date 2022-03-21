Plane carrying 132 people crashes in China

From the BBC World Service: The Boeing 737 was being flown by China Eastern, one of the biggest state-owned carriers and one of the largest airlines in Asia. The last large-scale fatal air crash in China was in 2010. Plus, Hong Kong will begin easing some of the world's tightest COVID-19 restrictions, including flight bans, starting next month. And, the U.K. is planning for a greener, more diverse energy mix by blending hydrogen into its gas network.