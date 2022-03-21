Plane carrying 132 people crashes in China
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: The Boeing 737 was being flown by China Eastern, one of the biggest state-owned carriers and one of the largest airlines in Asia. The last large-scale fatal air crash in China was in 2010. Plus, Hong Kong will begin easing some of the world's tightest COVID-19 restrictions, including flight bans, starting next month. And, the U.K. is planning for a greener, more diverse energy mix by blending hydrogen into its gas network.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer