May 12, 2021
People are on the hunt for gas in the Southeast
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The biggest set of fuel pipelines in the country remains off today after last week's ransomware attack. Some gas stations are running dry in the Southeast, in part because of panic-buying. Plus, what to expect for the latest reading on inflation. And, with more people getting vaccinated, there's increasing political pressure from some conservatives to pull the plug on some pandemic relief programs.
Segments From this episode
Fuel shortages at gas stations following pipeline hack
Many people are running out to top up ... just in case.
Consumer price index expected to tick up yet again in latest reading of inflation
Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
When should pandemic benefits end if there's no neat end to the pandemic?
Withdrawing support too soon could inflict damage. Leaving it in place too long could also have drawbacks.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Tote-ally awesome!
Give today and get our limited edition tote.