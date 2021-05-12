Back to BusinessI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioThe Uncertain HourMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
People are on the hunt for gas in the Southeast
May 12, 2021

People are on the hunt for gas in the Southeast

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The biggest set of fuel pipelines in the country remains off today after last week's ransomware attack. Some gas stations are running dry in the Southeast, in part because of panic-buying. Plus, what to expect for the latest reading on inflation. And, with more people getting vaccinated, there's increasing political pressure from some conservatives to pull the plug on some pandemic relief programs.

Segments From this episode

Fuel shortages at gas stations following pipeline hack

by Andy Uhler
May 12, 2021
Many people are running out to top up ... just in case.
Gas stations begin to run out of gasoline after drivers rushed to fill up on May 11, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Megan Varner/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Consumer price index expected to tick up yet again in latest reading of inflation

Marketplace's Nova Safo has more.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID & Unemployment

When should pandemic benefits end if there's no neat end to the pandemic?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
May 12, 2021
Withdrawing support too soon could inflict damage. Leaving it in place too long could also have drawbacks.
courtneyk via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

A Million and One Things To Do - Instrumental Time Machine

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
The pros and cons of leaving bank auto pay on autopilot
The pros and cons of leaving bank auto pay on autopilot
Raising prices helped this greens farmer stay afloat
My Economy
Raising prices helped this greens farmer stay afloat

Tote-ally awesome! 
Give today and get our limited edition tote.

GIVE NOW
Broadband, computer subsidies on the way for those who qualify
Broadband, computer subsidies on the way for those who qualify