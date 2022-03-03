Russia-Ukraine WarQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Philadelphia Fed: Some employers want a particular set of skills instead of a college degree
Mar 3, 2022

Philadelphia Fed: Some employers want a particular set of skills instead of a college degree

Employers lowered the educational requirements for certain jobs during the pandemic, according to a new report from the Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia — potentially signaling new opportunities for workers without a bachelor’s degree. We spoke to Patrick Harker, the Philadelphia Fed's president, about what the research can tell us about the economy. He also talked about whether Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the resulting economic fallout could alter the Fed’s approach about raising interest rates in March. The war in Ukraine has led to high wheat prices, which impact certain parts of the world more than others. Fed chair Jerome Powell testifies today.

Philadelphia Fed president discusses "skills-based hiring" and March's rate hike

by David Brancaccio and Rose Conlon
Mar 3, 2022
"I could be supportive of a 50 basis point rise in the future — but not at this meeting," said Patrick Harker.
"I could be supportive of a 50 basis point rise in the future — but not at this meeting," said Patrick Harker.
