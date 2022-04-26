Pfizer’s COVID treatment drug is set to become much more available

More people will soon have access to Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID treatment. After initial supply limits, the Biden administration says the country now has plenty available and that it wants more locations to offer the drug. We talk to Marketplace's Nova Safo about how the drug may soon become widely available in pharmacies. Blackstone, one of the country's largest investors, will purchase a massive office complex called PS Business Parks, signaling a shift back toward office work after the pandemic drove people to work at home. The negligent homicide case involving a nurse is being closely monitored by medical professionals who worry it could set a precedent of criminalizing medical mistakes.