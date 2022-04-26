Pfizer’s COVID treatment drug is set to become much more available
More people will soon have access to Pfizer's Paxlovid COVID treatment. After initial supply limits, the Biden administration says the country now has plenty available and that it wants more locations to offer the drug. We talk to Marketplace's Nova Safo about how the drug may soon become widely available in pharmacies. Blackstone, one of the country's largest investors, will purchase a massive office complex called PS Business Parks, signaling a shift back toward office work after the pandemic drove people to work at home. The negligent homicide case involving a nurse is being closely monitored by medical professionals who worry it could set a precedent of criminalizing medical mistakes.
Blackstone bets $7.6 billion that office parks have a bright future
For some businesses, work from home just isn't a thing.
Guilty verdict for Tennessee nurse in case involving medical error has other nurses worried
RaDonda Vaught awaits sentencing for criminally negligent homicide. Her conviction is weighing heavily on a weary profession.
