close

Get the brand new Marketplace “Liquid assets” water bottle as your thank-you gift when you give just $5/month.

This is a limited opportunity, so don’t delay – become a Marketplace Investor TODAY!

DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

Pfizer, Glaxo team up in trans-Atlantic consumer health merger

December 19, 2018

From the BBC World Service… Merger mania in the pharmaceutical industry: Pfizer and Glaxo SmithKline agreed to combine their consumer health businesses into one company with sales of more than $12 billion. Then, the mobile unit of Softbank made history in Japan today with the largest trading debut there, but the share price fell 14 percent. So, why does the tech giant need the money from its initial public offering anyway? Plus, a look at how a rising number of cancer cases in India's "food bowl" region is causing farmers to move away from toxic pesticide use.

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.