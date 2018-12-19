Pfizer, Glaxo team up in trans-Atlantic consumer health merger

From the BBC World Service… Merger mania in the pharmaceutical industry: Pfizer and Glaxo SmithKline agreed to combine their consumer health businesses into one company with sales of more than $12 billion. Then, the mobile unit of Softbank made history in Japan today with the largest trading debut there, but the share price fell 14 percent. So, why does the tech giant need the money from its initial public offering anyway? Plus, a look at how a rising number of cancer cases in India's "food bowl" region is causing farmers to move away from toxic pesticide use.