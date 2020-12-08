Dec 8, 2020
The first person to receive Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID vaccine
Britain becomes the first Western country to start a mass coronavirus vaccination program. And, shares in Chinese online health care provider JD Health surge in the company's Hong Kong trading debut.
