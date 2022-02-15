Pentagon aims for more competition among suppliers
Also today: Stifel's Lindsey Piegza joins us to discuss prices at the wholesale level during our talk about the markets. We explore how price gouging inquiries during the pandemic have led to friction in the traveling nurse space.
Segments From this episode
Pandemic price gouging complaints raise staff tensions with traveling nurses
Hospitals say that staffing agencies charge too much for providing traveling nurses. The nurses say they're the ones doing the heavy lifting.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer