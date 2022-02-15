Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Pentagon aims for more competition among suppliers
Feb 15, 2022

Also today: Stifel's Lindsey Piegza joins us to discuss prices at the wholesale level during our talk about the markets. We explore how price gouging inquiries during the pandemic have led to friction in the traveling nurse space.

Segments From this episode

Pandemic price gouging complaints raise staff tensions with traveling nurses

by Blake Farmer
Feb 15, 2022
Hospitals say that staffing agencies charge too much for providing traveling nurses. The nurses say they're the ones doing the heavy lifting.
Talk of pay caps and price gouging have raised concerns from travel nurses, who say they’re the ones doing the hard work of caring for critically ill COVID patients.
Blake Farmer/WPLN News
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Jay Siebold Technical Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
Rose Conlon Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer

