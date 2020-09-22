Just $7/month gets you a limited edition KaiPA pint glass. Plus bragging rights that you support independent journalism.
Donate today to get yours!
Sep 22, 2020
Working for peanuts in this COVID economy
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Peanut farmers are busy with U.S. consumption at an all-time high. Plus, the Fed looks to update the rules that ensure lower-income Americans get access to loans. And, Trump revisits the issue of social media companies with state attorneys general.
Subscribe on
Segments From this episode
Fed looks to overhaul laws meant to make sure lower-income Americans have access to loans
The law is meant to demand that when banks take deposits from a particular area, they also make loans there.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
President Trump set to meet with state attorneys general on U.S. tech liability shield
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
One food industry reaping the benefits of people staying home: Peanuts
At home, Americans are eating a lot of peanuts. Consumption is at an all-time high.
LISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED
SUBSCRIBE
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director