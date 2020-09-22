Elections 2020Race and EconomyMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesMy Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Working for peanuts in this COVID economy
Sep 22, 2020

Working for peanuts in this COVID economy

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Peanut farmers are busy with U.S. consumption at an all-time high. Plus, the Fed looks to update the rules that ensure lower-income Americans get access to loans. And, Trump revisits the issue of social media companies with state attorneys general.

Segments From this episode

Fed looks to overhaul laws meant to make sure lower-income Americans have access to loans

by David Brancaccio , Candace Manriquez Wrenn , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Sep 22, 2020
The law is meant to demand that when banks take deposits from a particular area, they also make loans there.
The Federal Reserve building in Washington, D.C.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

President Trump set to meet with state attorneys general on U.S. tech liability shield

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Listen Now
Share Now on:
COVID-19

One food industry reaping the benefits of people staying home: Peanuts

by Andy Uhler
Sep 22, 2020
At home, Americans are eating a lot of peanuts. Consumption is at an all-time high.
Peanut consumption is at an all-time high during the pandemic.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

It's Only Love That Gets You Through Sade

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
There are big variations in the state-by-state unemployment picture
Unemployment 2020
There are big variations in the state-by-state unemployment picture
Meat prices are down, with surpluses lingering
COVID-19
Meat prices are down, with surpluses lingering

Cast your vote for Marketplace to get us one step closer
to our goal.

DONATE TODAY
California's unemployment system has serious issues. It's not alone.
Unemployment 2020
California's unemployment system has serious issues. It's not alone.

Raise a glass to Marketplace!

Just $7/month gets you a limited edition KaiPA pint glass. Plus bragging rights that you support independent journalism.
Donate today to get yours!

INVEST IN MARKETPLACE