Aug 13, 2020
Employers are confused about Trump’s move to defer payroll taxes
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to the Treasury Department on behalf of businesses asking for some clarity on the temporary payroll tax cut. Plus, reimagining the economy with a focus on inequality, lobbying and regulation.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, normally quite supportive of cutting taxes, says it’s confused about Trump's executive action
Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
How lobbying and regulation can worsen inequality, according to one political science professor
Steven Teles wants to arm legislators with more research staff so they can push back when lobbyists fight institutional change.
