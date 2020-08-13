Economy: What Now?Unemployment 2020Make Me Smart DailyRace and EconomyReimagining the Economy

Employers are confused about Trump's move to defer payroll taxes
Aug 13, 2020

Employers are confused about Trump’s move to defer payroll taxes

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce sent a letter to the Treasury Department on behalf of businesses asking for some clarity on the temporary payroll tax cut. Plus, reimagining the economy with a focus on inequality, lobbying and regulation.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, normally quite supportive of cutting taxes, says it’s confused about Trump's executive action

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports.
Reimagining the Economy

How lobbying and regulation can worsen inequality, according to one political science professor

by David Brancaccio , Rose Conlon and Erika Soderstrom
Aug 13, 2020
Steven Teles wants to arm legislators with more research staff so they can push back when lobbyists fight institutional change.
Self-serving regulations on behalf of the most wealthy stand in the way of transformational change, Steven Teles argues.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
