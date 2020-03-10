Featured Now Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioUnited States of WorkCheck Your Balance ™️Make Me Smart with Kai and Molly

Marketplace Morning Report

Fiscal policy on the horizon

Mar 10, 2020
Latest Episodes

Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Corner Office from Marketplace
Marketplace
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Tech
Marketplace

Fiscal policy on the horizon
Mar 10, 2020

Fiscal policy on the horizon

Is a payroll tax cut coming? U.S. oil companies in a jam. A CDC budget meeting in the middle of COVID-19 response. How the virus outbreak may interfere with medical school clinical rotations.

Stories From this episode

CDC set to testify on Capitol Hill on its budget, as it responds to COVID-19

by Kimberly Adams Mar 10, 2020
Congress just approved $8 billion in emergency funding to help the CDC combat the virus.
President Donald Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force at a press briefing on Feb. 29, 2020.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
How COVID-19 could disrupt clinical rotations for med school students

by David Brancaccio Mar 10, 2020
Teaching hospitals prepare for COVID-19.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

So Fresh, So Clean OutKast

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Director
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Michael Lipkin Producer
Erika Soderstrom Fellow
