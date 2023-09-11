Paying the way to market dominance
Is Google really the best search engine out there, or does spending billions to remain the default make them an illegal monopoly?
The UAW is days away from a potential strike
The union could go on strike at all three big auto manufacturers if a deal isn’t reached by Thursday.
Google has its day in antitrust court
The U.S. Justice Department and dozens of states are suing Google for violating monopoly laws by paying to be the default search engine.
