Paying the way to market dominance
Sep 11, 2023

Paying the way to market dominance

Chesnot/Getty Images
Is Google really the best search engine out there, or does spending billions to remain the default make them an illegal monopoly?

Segments From this episode

The UAW is days away from a potential strike

by Nova Safo

The union could go on strike at all three big auto manufacturers if a deal isn’t reached by Thursday.

Share Now on:

Google has its day in antitrust court

by Lily Jamali

The U.S. Justice Department and dozens of states are suing Google for violating monopoly laws by paying to be the default search engine.

Share Now on:

Music from the episode

I Don't Want To Go To Work It's Butter

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

