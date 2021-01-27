I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

How hard it can be to keep college costs down
Jan 27, 2021

How hard it can be to keep college costs down

One example of the lengths to which a family will go to in order to pay for a college education — or, in this case, how far people will go to save money on that education. And, U.S. sales for Starbucks have taken a hit. But the company is optimistic over increasing sales in China.

Starbucks sees grounds for optimism as sales in China rebound

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 27, 2021
The coffee giant has been able to weather the pandemic by expanding its drive-thru and online ordering.
Starbucks has the resources to weather the COVID-19 slowdown, one analyst says. Above, a woman wearing a face mask walks past a Starbucks in Beijing on Jan. 30, 2020.
Nicolas Asfouri/AFP via Getty Images
Inside one family's journey to find an affordable college

by David Brancaccio , Meredith Garretson , Rose Conlon , Erika Soderstrom and Alex Schroeder
Jan 27, 2021
The long road to a merit scholarship included 30 applications and 90 admissions essays.
For Lara Mordenti Perrault's daughter, the long road to a merit scholarship included 30 applications and 90 admissions essays.
China Photos/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Coffee Cold Galt MacDermot

