Jan 27, 2021
How hard it can be to keep college costs down
One example of the lengths to which a family will go to in order to pay for a college education — or, in this case, how far people will go to save money on that education. And, U.S. sales for Starbucks have taken a hit. But the company is optimistic over increasing sales in China.
Starbucks sees grounds for optimism as sales in China rebound
The coffee giant has been able to weather the pandemic by expanding its drive-thru and online ordering.
Inside one family's journey to find an affordable college
The long road to a merit scholarship included 30 applications and 90 admissions essays.
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Jay Siebold Engineer
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director