Jul 7, 2020
The data on PPP loans is out. Many large businesses took advantage of them.
The PPP data raises questions, again, about whether aid helped well-off businesses rather than those most in need. Extended federal unemployment benefits are coming to an end. And, why it matters that carbon dioxide is currently in short supply.
Segments From this episode
Who got PPP loans? Trump administration releases the data.
It's clear the loans went to some enterprises that are once again prompting questions about who really needed the government aid.
It's the last month of $600-a-week unemployment benefits. What happens next?
Unless Congress extends the $600-a-week program, benefits are set to expire at the end of July.
Craft brewers cut down carbon dioxide pollution during COVID-19
Capturing carbon is expensive, so most brewers usually just release the gas into the atmosphere. That's changing during the pandemic.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director