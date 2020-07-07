Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
The data on PPP loans is out. Many large businesses took advantage of them.
Jul 7, 2020

The data on PPP loans is out. Many large businesses took advantage of them.

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
The PPP data raises questions, again, about whether aid helped well-off businesses rather than those most in need. Extended federal unemployment benefits are coming to an end. And, why it matters that carbon dioxide is currently in short supply.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

Who got PPP loans? Trump administration releases the data.

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Nova Safo and Alex Schroeder
Jul 7, 2020
It's clear the loans went to some enterprises that are once again prompting questions about who really needed the government aid.
Larger companies initially took advantage of the Paycheck Protection Program, which was intended to offer forgivable loans to smaller businesses.
Kameleon007 via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

It's the last month of $600-a-week unemployment benefits. What happens next?

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 7, 2020
Unless Congress extends the $600-a-week program, benefits are set to expire at the end of July.
Overall, jobless benefits are pumping about $100 billion per month into the U.S. economy.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Craft brewers cut down carbon dioxide pollution during COVID-19

by Andy Uhler
Jul 7, 2020
Capturing carbon is expensive, so most brewers usually just release the gas into the atmosphere. That's changing during the pandemic.
One thing that’s driving breweries to capture their own carbon dioxide is that right now some suppliers don’t want to bother with low-volume customers.
Christof Stache/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Miami Disco Perturbator

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Nicole Childers Executive Producer
Victoria Craig Producer, BBC
Stephen Ryan Producer, BBC
Jonathan Frewin Producer, BBC
Daniel Shin Producer
Candace Manriquez Wrenn Producer/Editor
Brian Allison Engineer
Alex Schroeder Digital producer
Meredith Garretson Producer
Rose Conlon Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer/Director
After a 3-month borrowing spree, corporations put the brakes on more debt
COVID-19
After a 3-month borrowing spree, corporations put the brakes on more debt
The complicated history of McDonald's and Black America
Shelf Life
The complicated history of McDonald's and Black America
Homeowners had amassed record equity as crisis began
COVID-19
Homeowners had amassed record equity as crisis began
How one artist expanded her role during the pandemic and protests
My Economy
How one artist expanded her role during the pandemic and protests